Haryana to launch 'SAATH' project for student mental health following Panchkula classroom incident

CHANDIGARH: After a six-year-old girl was beaten inside her classroom in Government school of Panchkula in Haryana by an eight-year-old student of the same school. The Haryana Government is planning to introduce a structured school-based mental health support system for students of Classes VI to XII under its proposed SAATH Project, aimed at the early identification of psychological difficulties, including examination stress, anxiety, depression, bullying, social isolation and excessive screen use.
Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Sumita Misra, shared details of the proposed initiative, which envisages a coordinated mechanism involving the Health and School Education departments, teachers, parents, student volunteers, counsellors, clinical psychologists and psychiatrists.
The proposed framework identifies 122 counsellors from the Health Department as part of the professional support system. It also envisages the involvement of psychology-qualified teachers and specialised mental health services to ensure that students requiring professional assistance receive timely support.
The initiative will adopt separate approaches for students of Classes VI to VIII and Classes IX to XII, keeping in view their distinct developmental and psychological needs.
For students of Classes VI to VIII, the focus will be on emotional awareness, self-confidence, puberty-related changes, examination anxiety, bullying, peer rejection and communication difficulties with parents.
Teachers will be sensitised to identify early warning signs such as persistent sadness, irritability, social withdrawal, loss of interest in routine activities, poor concentration, declining academic performance and reluctance to attend school.
The programme will also address concerns arising from excessive gaming, social media dependency, inappropriate online content, sleep deprivation and prolonged screen exposure.
Family conflicts, parental pressure, comparison among siblings, bereavement and exposure to violence or neglect will also be covered as possible factors affecting children's mental well-being.
For students of Classes IX to XII, the programme will place particular emphasis on board examination pressure, competitive entrance examinations, career uncertainty, fear of failure, peer pressure and emotional exhaustion.
Awareness will also be created about anxiety, depression-related symptoms, body-image concerns, unhealthy eating patterns, relationship difficulties and substance-use risks.
Special attention will be given to recognising warning signs of self-harm and suicidal thoughts. Teachers and designated personnel will be sensitised to identify such situations and ensure urgent referral to appropriate mental health professionals.
Parent–Teacher Meetings will serve as an important platform for mental health awareness. Parents will be guided on recognising changes in children's behaviour, mood, sleep patterns, academic performance and social interaction.
They will also be sensitised to communicate with children in a supportive manner without creating fear or stigma around psychological difficulties.
The project also proposes the creation of Student Health Ambassadors in participating schools. A senior Student Health Ambassador will be designated as the SAATH Coordinator to facilitate awareness activities and communication between students and designated school personnel.
Their role will remain limited to peer awareness and supportive communication, without undertaking any diagnosis or treatment.
The proposed framework envisages a five-stage support and referral mechanism, beginning at the classroom level and extending to specialist psychiatric care wherever required.
At the first stage, class teachers will observe behavioural or emotional changes, interact supportively with students and record relevant school-level interventions in a class-wise SAATH Assessment and Counselling Register.
At the second stage, Student Health Ambassadors and the SAATH Coordinator will facilitate peer awareness and help students approach designated school personnel for assistance.
At the third stage, Health Department counsellors and designated psychology-qualified teachers will provide counselling, screening, assessment and guidance within their respective professional competencies.
Students requiring specialised psychological assessment will be referred to designated AFLC clinics, where clinical psychologists will assess their needs and provide appropriate interventions.
At the fifth stage, students requiring psychiatric evaluation or treatment will be referred to Mental Health Clinics for assessment by psychiatrists, followed by treatment and clinical follow-up as advised.
The referral mechanism is intended to ensure that students requiring professional intervention receive continued support rather than being left to manage psychological difficulties through school-level assistance alone.
The Health Department has trained 122 counsellors to strengthen the implementation of the SAATH Project across Haryana. These counsellors will coordinate with two designated teachers in each of the 200 government schools identified under the initiative, creating a network of approximately 400 trained teachers.
The School Education Department will play a crucial role in facilitating implementation across these schools by identifying two teachers per school, ensuring their participation in structured training and integrating mental health awareness and early identification into the school environment.
All designated teachers will receive structured training on mental health issues, early identification of psychological distress, supportive communication and appropriate referral mechanisms. This will create a strong school-based network for mental health awareness, screening and early intervention.
Through this coordinated approach, the Health Department aims to reach students of Classes IX to XII across all 200 identified government schools within one year. The initiative will help identify vulnerable students at an early stage, facilitate timely professional support and promote a mentally healthy and resilient generation.
Training of school personnel will be another key component of the project. The Mental Health Department will prepare standardised, age-appropriate video training modules for teachers and counsellors, to be delivered through the ECHO platform and designated official digital channels, including YouTube.
Level 1 training will cover Classes VI to VIII and focus on basic child mental health, developmental changes, emotional difficulties, early warning signs, supportive communication and referral procedures.
Level 2 training, intended for teachers dealing with Classes IX to XII, will cover adolescent mental health, examination-related stress, peer pressure, substance-use prevention, complex behavioural concerns and appropriate referral procedures. It will also include a recap of the foundational training.
The training modules will place emphasis on confidentiality, child safeguarding and sensitive communication to ensure that students experiencing psychological difficulties are not subjected to stigma or discrimination.
Dr. Brahm Deep, Director Mental Health, Haryana, said that early identification and timely intervention can prevent psychological difficulties among children from developing into serious mental health conditions.
Through the SAATH Project, the aim is to build emotionally resilient students, create supportive school environments and ensure that no child struggling with mental health issues is left unidentified or without professional support.