Haryana to launch 'SAATH' project for student mental health following Panchkula classroom incident

CHANDIGARH: After a six-year-old girl was beaten inside her classroom in Government school of Panchkula in Haryana by an eight-year-old student of the same school. The Haryana Government is planning to introduce a structured school-based mental health support system for students of Classes VI to XII under its proposed SAATH Project, aimed at the early identification of psychological difficulties, including examination stress, anxiety, depression, bullying, social isolation and excessive screen use.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Sumita Misra, shared details of the proposed initiative, which envisages a coordinated mechanism involving the Health and School Education departments, teachers, parents, student volunteers, counsellors, clinical psychologists and psychiatrists.

The proposed framework identifies 122 counsellors from the Health Department as part of the professional support system. It also envisages the involvement of psychology-qualified teachers and specialised mental health services to ensure that students requiring professional assistance receive timely support.

The initiative will adopt separate approaches for students of Classes VI to VIII and Classes IX to XII, keeping in view their distinct developmental and psychological needs.

For students of Classes VI to VIII, the focus will be on emotional awareness, self-confidence, puberty-related changes, examination anxiety, bullying, peer rejection and communication difficulties with parents.

Teachers will be sensitised to identify early warning signs such as persistent sadness, irritability, social withdrawal, loss of interest in routine activities, poor concentration, declining academic performance and reluctance to attend school.