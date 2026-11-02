Himachal Police launches ‘School CONNECT’ initiative to strengthen child safety and school security

CHANDIGARH: After a six-year-old girl was beaten inside her classroom in Government school of Panchkula in Haryana by an eight-year-old student of the same school, the neighboring Himachal Pradesh Police has launched `School CONNECT-School Safety and Student Protection Initiative’ to strengthen child protection, campus security and coordination between police, educational institutions and parents. Meanwhile in neighboring Punjab Safe School Vehicle Policy is being implemented.
As part of this initiative, DGP Ashok Tewari, today chaired an interactive meeting with principals and representatives of 27 schools at Police Headquarters, Shimla. He said that the initiative builds upon the successful Police–University Connect Programme extends structured police engagement to schools, with a special focus on preventive policing and safeguarding children from emerging safety and security threats.
The meeting deliberated on several important aspects of school safety, including CCTV surveillance at entry and exit points, visitor verification, access control, staff verification and regular security assessments. Emphasis was also laid on preventing kidnapping, sexual abuse, bullying, harassment and exploitation, along with greater awareness about the POCSO Act and timely reporting of incidents.
He said that recognizing the growing challenges in the digital environment, schools were sensitized about cyberbullying, online grooming, sextortion, deepfakes and other cyber threats. He stressed upon the need to protect students from chitta and other drugs was also highlighted, with a call for active participation in the Chief Minister-led Anti-Chitta Jan Andolan.
Other key areas discussed included school transportation safety, verification of drivers and support staff, disaster preparedness, evacuation drills and awareness about the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112). The importance of designated police nodal officers, school safety committees and regular interaction between schools and local police was also emphasised.
Tewari underscored that child safety is a collective responsibility and that CCTV coverage, proper supervision, staff verification and timely information-sharing must become an integral part of school management.
He added that the objective of the initiative is not merely to respond to incidents after they occur, but to identify potential risks and prevent untoward incidents through awareness, vigilance and coordinated action.
He said that while the University CONNECT focuses on engagement with students in higher educational institutions, School CONNECT takes this outreach to an earlier and more vulnerable stage of childhood, reinforcing HP Police's commitment to safe schools and a secure environment for every child.
Meanwhile in neighboring Punjab every child has the right to travel to school safely. Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr. Baljit Kaur said that the Safe School Vehicle Policy is being implemented effectively across all districts of the State to ensure that every child enjoys a safe, secure and hassle-free journey to school and back home.
Kaur said that District School Vehicle Checking Committees are conducting regular inspections of school buses to ensure strict compliance with all mandatory safety provisions prescribed under the Safe School Vehicle Policy. She said that the objective of this drive is to strengthen the school transportation system and prevent any negligence that may put the lives of children at risk.
Sharing the enforcement details, she said that from the year 2025 till September 2026, a total of 13,995 school buses were inspected across Punjab under the Safe School Vehicle Policy. Out of these, 3,621 buses were challaned, while 31 buses were impounded for violating the prescribed safety norms. She said that these strict measures reflect the Punjab Government’s firm resolve to ensure that no compromise is made with children's safety.
Giving the year-wise details, Kaur said that during 2025, District School Vehicle Checking Committees inspected 8,325 school buses. During the inspections, 2,026 buses were challaned and 24 buses were impounded for failing to comply with the mandatory safety standards under the policy.
She further informed that during the special checking drive conducted from January to September 2026, a total of 5,670 school buses were inspected, out of which 1,595 buses were challaned and 7 buses were impounded for violation of safety guidelines.
Kaur said that the Punjab Government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards any violation that endangers the lives of school children. She directed all Deputy Commissioners, District School Vehicle Checking Committees, concerned departments, school managements and vehicle operators to ensure strict implementation of every provision of the Safe School Vehicle Policy and take immediate corrective measures wherever deficiencies are found.
Appealing to school managements, school vehicle operators and parents, Kaur said that ensuring the safety of children is a collective responsibility.
She urged school managements to operate only vehicles complying with the prescribed safety standards, vehicle operators to strictly follow all guidelines, and parents to remain vigilant and report any violation to the concerned authorities.