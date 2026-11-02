Indian Navy flexes blue-water muscle, rescues 20 crew from pirates 3,000 km away

NEW DELHI: Distance, it seems, is no longer a shield for pirates in the Indian Ocean. In a sharp display of its long-range operational reach, the Navy has freed a hijacked fishing vessel and all 20 of its crew from heavily armed pirates. The tightly choreographed 48-hour operation unfolded deep in the Arabian Sea, more than 3,000km from Mumbai.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh announced the rescue on X late on Monday. He said the "swift localisation, interception and safe release" of the crew and vessel, with timely support from the Indian Air Force (IAF), reflected the Navy's high operational readiness. It also demonstrated India's "ability, intent and resolve" to safeguard lives at sea, he added.

A photograph shared by the minister shows destroyer INS Kolkata standing by as heavily armed commandos guard what appear to be the pirates, seated on the deck of the fishing vessel. A cache of seized weapons is laid out beside them.

The Iranian fishing vessel Azini was seized off Somalia's northeastern coast last Thursday by 12 armed pirates, according to the EU-led Maritime Security Centre-Indian Ocean (MSCIO) and Puntland maritime police.

MSCIO subsequently tracked the vessel heading east towards a busy merchant shipping lane, and warned it could be used as a "mothership" for further attacks.