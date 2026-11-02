India’s first indigenous bullet train on track, undergoes ‘squeeze test’

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the BEML plant on Sunday and witnessed the ‘squeeze test’ — a critical safety assessment which includes applying controlled compressive/tensile forces on the train car body to assess its structural strength, rigidity and dimensional stability.

The B28 will have a maximum test speed of 280 km/h. It is expected to roll out by the year-end or early next year. The inaugural run is tentatively fixed for August 15, 2027 on the 97-km Surat–Vapi section.

The entire Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor is scheduled for completion around 2029–30.

Bengaluru-Pune corridor next

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday hinted that the proposed Bengaluru-Pune bullet train corridor could be among the next set of high-speed rail projects.