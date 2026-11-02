Insider track | The man for the mission

A top chair up for grabs

Could Lok Bhavan in Kolkata be in for a change of occupant? Political circles are abuzz that incumbent Governor RN Ravi could be moved to J&K or another strategic state. Names of successors being discussed include Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, who last served as Director General of the Defence Intelligence Agency. His military experience, particularly on Kashmir-related security matters, is being seen in some quarters as an advantage, given West Bengal’s sensitive location and its international border with Bangladesh. But Dhillon is not the only name in circulation. A prominent Muslim figure, once active in electoral politics, is also said to be among the possible contenders. There is no official word yet, but the speculation has certainly set tongues wagging.