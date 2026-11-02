Ladakh’s saffron experiment yields first blooms in just 30 days

SRINAGAR: A barren patch of land in the cold desert of Ladakh has transformed into a field of purple blooms of the world's costliest spice, with a pilot saffron cultivation project recording its first flowering in just 30 days.

The first bloom in the saffron field was recorded in a remarkable 30 days, against the two-month timeline typically required for flowering, officials said.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday inspected the saffron field to witness the first bloom. He was informed by officials that the cultivation site is currently averaging 20 to 25 blooming flowers daily, with a peak of 72 flowers blooming on Monday morning alone.

The rapid and robust growth has led to the successful collection of nearly 22 grams of pure saffron in just four days.

As part of the ambitious experiment, nearly 800 kg of premium Iranian saffron corms (90,000 in number) were planted across approximately 4,000 square metres of land that was previously barren and recently restored and rejuvenated under Project Him Sarovar.

The plantation was undertaken on October 1, and the first bloom was reported in less than 30 days.

"The initiative is guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of diversifying traditional agricultural practices for financial sustainability and the economic empowerment of farmers and the youth," the LG said.