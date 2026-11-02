Ladakh’s saffron experiment yields first blooms in just 30 days

SRINAGAR: A barren patch of land in the cold desert of Ladakh has transformed into a field of purple blooms of the world's costliest spice, with a pilot saffron cultivation project recording its first flowering in just 30 days.
The first bloom in the saffron field was recorded in a remarkable 30 days, against the two-month timeline typically required for flowering, officials said.
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday inspected the saffron field to witness the first bloom. He was informed by officials that the cultivation site is currently averaging 20 to 25 blooming flowers daily, with a peak of 72 flowers blooming on Monday morning alone.
The rapid and robust growth has led to the successful collection of nearly 22 grams of pure saffron in just four days.
As part of the ambitious experiment, nearly 800 kg of premium Iranian saffron corms (90,000 in number) were planted across approximately 4,000 square metres of land that was previously barren and recently restored and rejuvenated under Project Him Sarovar.
The plantation was undertaken on October 1, and the first bloom was reported in less than 30 days.
"The initiative is guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of diversifying traditional agricultural practices for financial sustainability and the economic empowerment of farmers and the youth," the LG said.
He said saffron cultivation in Ladakh builds on the administration's successful experiments with high-value floriculture, particularly the large-scale cultivation of Lilium and Gladiolus in Leh, which has opened up new employment and livelihood opportunities for farmers, Self-Help Groups and other local entrepreneurs.
"This remarkable achievement is a powerful testament to the resilience of the local environment and highlights the immense, untapped potential of high-altitude farming in the Ladakh region. The breakthrough of this pilot project also lays a promising foundation for future commercial-scale saffron production. It will open highly lucrative new avenues for crop cultivation and agro-based entrepreneurship in Ladakh, actively paving the way for a stronger, thriving and self-reliant local economy," Saxena said.
Saffron is a high-value crop with strong market demand and commands a premium price, offering farmers the potential to earn additional and remunerative income.
Jammu and Kashmir is India's primary saffron-growing region, accounting for approximately 90 per cent of the country's total production.
Its introduction in Ladakh is being undertaken as a pilot project to assess its suitability to the region's climatic conditions and explore its economic potential.
The initiative could open up new possibilities for high-altitude farming in the cold desert of Ladakh, with the potential to pave the way for commercial-scale saffron cultivation, agro-based enterprises and stronger local livelihoods, the LG said.