Mahadev app case: ED seeks to expedite fugitive economic offender tag against promoter, confiscation of assets

The Enforcement Directorate has moved a special PMLA court in Raipur seeking to "expedite" proceedings to declare extradited Mahadev app promoter Saurabh Chandrakar a fugitive economic offender and confiscate his assets, officials said on Monday.

The federal probe agency has also written to the Union government seeking cancellation of his Vanuatu Passport, which he allegedly obtained in May 2022 soon after leaving India.

Chandrakar, in his 30s, was extradited from Oman and brought back to the country on Sunday.

Officials told PTI that the ED, in November 2024, filed an application before a special court in Raipur to have Chandrakar, along with Mahadev betting app co-promoter Ravi Uppal, declared as named persons under the Fugitive Economic Offender Act (FEOA).

As this case has seen multiple adjournments, the agency filed a fresh application in October before the same Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court seeking an "urgent hearing and expeditious disposal" of this plea against the two accused, officials said.

The court has listed the matter for hearing on December 5, they added.

Officials reasoned that despite Chandrakar being extradited and brought back to India, the ED's FEOA plea against him remains valid as he did not "surrender to the law" but was brought to join the investigation through the agencies' efforts.

Once a person is declared an FEOA, the ED is empowered to confiscate all their main and linked assets.

It has attached properties worth (market value) Rs 1,700 crore in the case against Chandrakar and has also reportedly traced multiple assets in India and abroad, including some benami properties, for confiscation under the FEOA.

The FEOA was brought by the Union government in 2018 to bring to justice individuals who flee India to evade the law after committing fraud involving at least Rs 100 crore.