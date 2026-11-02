Ministry of Defence inks mega deal for eight home-grown stealth corvettes

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) Monday signed contracts worth Rs 53,866.50 crore for eight Next Generation Corvettes (NGCs). The multi-role stealth warships are built to fight in the air, on the surface and under water, unlike the ageing single-role missile corvettes they will replace.

The contracts with Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) and Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) were signed in the national capital, less than a week after the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) cleared the project.

GRSE, which emerged as the lowest bidder in May last year, will build five of the corvettes in Kolkata, while GSL will build the remaining three. The first is expected to be delivered by 2030.

"It is the first project in which the ships will be indigenously designed by the Indian Navy and constructed by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) selected through a competitive process," the MoD said in a statement.

The NGCs, with a speed of around 30 knots, also mark a shift in how the Navy uses its corvettes. The ageing Khukri and Kora-class ships, inducted from 1989 onwards, are essentially anti-ship missile platforms with weak air defence and little submarine-hunting capability. The Kamorta and Arnala-class ships are anti-submarine specialists.

The NGCs, on the other hand, will be able to fight across the air, surface and underwater domains. They are expected to carry BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, surface-to-air missiles and torpedoes, along with advanced radars and sonars.