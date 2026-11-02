Misri’s Kathmandu visit to set stage for Balendra Shah’s India trip

NEW DELHI: Foreign Secretary’s two-day Nepal visit aims to prepare for Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s proposed India visit late next month, as New Delhi seeks to strengthen ties with Kathmandu following unease over the boundary dispute and Nepal’s remarks on third-party involvement.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will begin a two-day visit to Kathmandu on Wednesday, in a diplomatic move aimed at laying the groundwork for Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s likely visit to India in November .

The visit assumes significance as New Delhi seeks to maintain momentum in bilateral engagement while navigating lingering sensitivities over the long-standing boundary dispute between the two neighbours.

The MEA said that Misri’s visit would provide an opportunity to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. However, people familiar with the matter said a key objective of the visit is to prepare the ground for Shah’s proposed trip to India, which could provide an opportunity for the two sides to reset political engagement and advance their cooperation agenda.

Describing the relationship as one rooted in longstanding ties, the MEA said: "India and Nepal share strong and friendly ties which have seen substantial progress across diverse areas of cooperation."