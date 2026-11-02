NCW to organise national consultation for women in sports; to address systemic barriers

NEW DELHI: Women athletes have emerged as one of the country's most accomplished performers at national and international levels.

However, they face various challenges related to their safety, welfare and professional advancement. To understand and identify measures to strengthen institutional mechanisms, the National Women for Women (NCW) is organising a national consultation for women in sports on Tuesday.

Addressing systemic barriers and strengthening institutional support for women athletes throughout their sporting careers will be the key focus.

“The consultation aims to bring together key stakeholders from the sporting ecosystem to deliberate on challenges faced by women athletes and identify measures to strengthen institutional mechanisms for their safety, welfare, participation and professional advancement,” said NCW officials.

The consultation ‘Khel Shakti: National Consultation for Women in Sports’ will be held in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

India's sporting landscape has witnessed a significant transformation, with women athletes emerging as some of the country's most accomplished performers at national and international levels, officials said.