NCW to organise national consultation for women in sports; to address systemic barriers

NEW DELHI: Women athletes have emerged as one of the country's most accomplished performers at national and international levels.
However, they face various challenges related to their safety, welfare and professional advancement. To understand and identify measures to strengthen institutional mechanisms, the National Women for Women (NCW) is organising a national consultation for women in sports on Tuesday.
Addressing systemic barriers and strengthening institutional support for women athletes throughout their sporting careers will be the key focus.
“The consultation aims to bring together key stakeholders from the sporting ecosystem to deliberate on challenges faced by women athletes and identify measures to strengthen institutional mechanisms for their safety, welfare, participation and professional advancement,” said NCW officials.
The consultation ‘Khel Shakti: National Consultation for Women in Sports’ will be held in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.
India's sporting landscape has witnessed a significant transformation, with women athletes emerging as some of the country's most accomplished performers at national and international levels, officials said.
“However, sustained participation and sporting excellence require an enabling ecosystem that addresses challenges beyond access to sporting opportunities, including nutrition, healthcare, safety, dignity, mental well-being, infrastructure, remuneration, maternity protection and representation in sports governance,” they added.
The consultation will provide a platform for athletes, Olympians, sports administrators, coaches, representatives of National Sports Federations, the Sports Authority of India, medical and sports science professionals, academicians, civil society organisations, parents of women athletes and other stakeholders to deliberate on these critical issues and develop practical, implementable and institutionally accountable recommendations.
The officials said deliberations will be structured around three broad themes: expanding women's participation and strengthening the grassroots sports ecosystem; ensuring safe, healthy and supportive sporting environments; and promoting equity, career continuity and women's leadership in sports.
The NCW said through this initiative, they seek to advance the discourse from participation to sustained participation, from individual achievements to athlete welfare, and from representation to meaningful institutional reforms.
“The consultation aims to contribute towards building a sporting ecosystem where women can pursue their sporting aspirations with safety, dignity, equal opportunities and institutional support,” they added.