Nitin Nabin takes dig at Rahul Gandhi, says BJP will look after the entire nation

PATNA: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that the latter should worry about his own family, while the BJP would take care of the entire nation.
Sharpening his attack on the Congress while addressing the ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao Padyatra’ in Bhagalpur, Nitin said, “The country will be governed not by the laws of the Nehru-Gandhi family of the Congress, but by the Constitution of India. The sacred Constitution of India provides security and opportunities for progress to the people of the country.”
He asserted that the strength of the Constitution enabled every citizen to progress and contribute to India's development. He also expressed gratitude to the people of Bihar, noting that they had always extended their support to the NDA alliance.
“Under the leadership of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the people gave the NDA an opportunity to accelerate the pace of development, and the government is carrying forward development initiatives under the leadership of the present Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary. We assure the people of Bihar that the NDA will continue to give fresh momentum to the state's development in 2029 and 2030 and will continue to uphold the people's trust in the same manner,” he said.
The BJP president said that the BJP and the NDA were undertaking ‘padyatras’ across the country to protect democracy, while Opposition leaders were spreading falsehoods at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.
“The Congress has long believed that the people of the country can always be misled, but they are now coming out of the atmosphere of confusion and placing their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The people understand the kind of misleading statements Rahul Gandhi made at Ramlila Maidan and his attempts to mislead the people of the country. They know how the Congress attempted to run the country solely on the basis of confusion and corruption,” he claimed.