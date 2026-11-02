No one should be deprived of quality cancer care: Nadda

NEW DELHI: As cancer imposes a significant medical, emotional, social and financial burden on patients and their families early detection is the key to get access to treatment sooner, said Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday.

Inaugurating the advanced radiotherapy facility at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rajkot in Gujarat, Nadda emphasized that timely treatment is critical and no person should be deprived of quality cancer care because of their location or financial circumstances.

Emphasising on prevention and early detection, he highlighted screening initiatives undertaken through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

Since 2018, approximately 44 crore screenings each have been conducted for hypertension and diabetes, while around 37.7 crore people have been screened for oral cancer, with approximately 2.5 lakh cases detected.

Breast cancer screening has covered around 17.7 crore women, identifying approximately 95,000 cases, while 9.8 crore women have been screened for cervical cancer, with around one lakh cases detected.

He noted that early detection enables patients to access treatment sooner and improves the prospects of recovery.

Citing a Lancet report, which had said that 90 per cent of cancer patients begin treatment within 30 days, Nadda said the credit goes to the improvement in timely access to treatment due to the expansion of financial protection through Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

He said this has enabled economically vulnerable patients to seek treatment without the same financial constraints.

Talking about the Rajkot facility, Nadda said, "The endeavour reflects the union government’s continued efforts to address regional imbalances in the availability of tertiary healthcare services."

With an investment of approximately ₹39 crore, the facility at AIIMS Rajkot has been established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

Nadda noted that the new facility would particularly benefit people from Saurashtra and Kutch, who previously had to travel to distant cities such as Ahmedabad and Mumbai for specialised treatment and described the facility as a major step towards improving access to cancer care in the region.

“Equipped with advanced radiation therapy technologies, the facility marks an important step towards improving access to specialised cancer care for people across Rajkot and the wider Saurashtra region,” he said.

Nadda also added that eligible AB-PM-JAY beneficiaries at AIIMS Rajkot will be able to access cancer treatment at no cost, while other patients will receive treatment at subsidised rates to minimise financial burden.

Highlighting the expansion of AIIMS under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, India has progressed from one AIIMS in New Delhi to 18 operational institutions out of 22, significantly strengthening access to specialised tertiary healthcare.

He also emphasised the need for seamless linkages across levels of healthcare to ensure patients receive appropriate treatment.

Speaking at the event, Praful Pansheriya, Minister of State for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education, Government of Gujarat, said the advanced radiotherapy facility will strengthen healthcare facilities in the region.

He said that the facility would be of considerable benefit to people across Saurashtra.

Punya Salila Srivastava, Union Health Secretary, highlighted the National Health Policy 2017, which envisages comprehensive healthcare encompassing preventive, promotive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative services, with Universal Health Coverage as a national goal.

She noted that the government has strengthened healthcare infrastructure through more than 1.8 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.