NSA Ajit Doval reviews bilateral defence cooperation with Vietnam Deputy PM

NEW DELHI: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Monday held talks with Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, General Phan Van Giang, in Hanoi, reviewing ongoing defence cooperation and agreeing to further deepen military and security engagement between the two countries.

The meeting highlighted New Delhi’s efforts to strengthen its strategic partnership with Vietnam, a key Southeast Asian partner, at a time when maritime security, regional stability and emerging security challenges are assuming greater importance in the Indo-Pacific.

Indian embassy in Vietnam in a statement: “NSA Ajit Doval met General Phan Van Giang, Politburo Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Viet Nam, today. They reviewed ongoing bilateral defence cooperation and agreed to further deepen engagements in this domain.”

Doval arrived in Hanoi on Sunday on an official visit during which he is scheduled to meet senior Vietnamese leaders and review the implementation of the India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Doval, during the visit, will interact with the Vietnamese leadership in line with the India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

The visit follows the elevation of India-Vietnam relations to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Vietnamese President To Lam’s state visit to India from May 5 to 7, 2026. During the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President To Lam held extensive discussions on bilateral cooperation and regional and global developments. Both leaders emphasised that stronger ties would contribute to their respective national development ambitions -- India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 and Vietnam’s Vision 2045.