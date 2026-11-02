NSA Ajit Doval reviews bilateral defence cooperation with Vietnam Deputy PM

NEW DELHI: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Monday held talks with Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, General Phan Van Giang, in Hanoi, reviewing ongoing defence cooperation and agreeing to further deepen military and security engagement between the two countries.
The meeting highlighted New Delhi’s efforts to strengthen its strategic partnership with Vietnam, a key Southeast Asian partner, at a time when maritime security, regional stability and emerging security challenges are assuming greater importance in the Indo-Pacific.
Indian embassy in Vietnam in a statement: “NSA Ajit Doval met General Phan Van Giang, Politburo Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Viet Nam, today. They reviewed ongoing bilateral defence cooperation and agreed to further deepen engagements in this domain.”
Doval arrived in Hanoi on Sunday on an official visit during which he is scheduled to meet senior Vietnamese leaders and review the implementation of the India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Doval, during the visit, will interact with the Vietnamese leadership in line with the India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."
The visit follows the elevation of India-Vietnam relations to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Vietnamese President To Lam’s state visit to India from May 5 to 7, 2026. During the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President To Lam held extensive discussions on bilateral cooperation and regional and global developments. Both leaders emphasised that stronger ties would contribute to their respective national development ambitions -- India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 and Vietnam’s Vision 2045.
Defence cooperation remains a central pillar of the partnership, guided by the Joint Vision Statement on India-Vietnam Defence Partnership towards 2030. The two countries have been working to expand military exchanges, defence training, capacity building, maritime security cooperation and collaboration in defence technology.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Phan Van Giang also highlighted the importance of Doval’s visit, noting that it came at a significant moment following the elevation of bilateral ties. He encouraged continued efforts to advance defence cooperation as a key component of the expanded partnership.
Doval’s visit also comes amid expanding cooperation in wider security domains. The fourth India-Vietnam Security Dialogue, held in New Delhi in October, reviewed collaboration in counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, maritime security, economic security and emerging technologies.
The two countries have established several institutional mechanisms to sustain engagement, including the annual Defence Policy Dialogue, Maritime Security Dialogue, Foreign Office Consultations and bilateral Security Dialogue involving India's National Security Council Secretariat and Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security. This expanding security architecture reflects the growing convergence between New Delhi and Hanoi on regional stability and the importance of a secure Indo-Pacific.
The strategic partnership is also backed by growing economic engagement. Bilateral merchandise trade reached approximately USD 18.28 billion in 2025-26, with Indian exports to Vietnam at around USD 6.66 billion and imports from Vietnam at approximately USD 11.62 billion, according to the Indian Embassy in Hanoi. The two countries have also set an ambitious target of taking bilateral trade to USD 25 billion by 2030.