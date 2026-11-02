Patna Diary | Bihar Museum makes it to top 10 global list

Bihar Museum in Patna has secured the ninth position on the World’s 100 Best Museums 2026 list published by Germany-based travel guide ‘Worth a Journey’, which emerged as the highest-ranked museum in Asia, surpassing several globally acclaimed institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the Louvre in Paris. The achievement has placed Bihar Museum ahead of Metropolitan Museum of Art, which secured the 10th position, while the Louvre was ranked 31st. Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary welcomed the recognition through a social media post, highlighting the institution’s impressive position.
No more jeans, T-shirts or DJ parties in schools
The Bihar government has directed all educational institutions to enforce a formal dress code for teachers and non-teaching staff. The directive said that the teachers and non-teaching staff must attend only in dignified formal attire during teaching and office hours. The senior officials of the education department have been asked to ensure implementation of the order. The directive also banned the use of DJ, disco dancing and other inappropriate entertainment activities on school campuses. It, however, allowed to organise performances in a dignified manner and that too on designated days mentioned in academic calendar.
‘Tejashwi, PK should unite to challenge NDA’
RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya has said Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Prashant Kishor join hands to challenge the BJP-led NDA in Bihar, citing the recent MLC election results. In a social media post, she said combining the votes secured by the RJD and Jan Suraaj could have denied the NDA all eight seats. Rohini said the BJP benefited from a divided opposition and stressed that unity, a strong grassroots base and a common strategy, could prevent the splitting of opposition votes. Prashant Kishor has so far not reacted to Acharya’s formula to defeat the BJP in Bihar. BJP got its first CM in the state when Samrat Choudhary was sworn in.
Ramashankar
Our correspondent in Bihar
ramashankar@newindianexpress.com