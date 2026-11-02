Patna Diary | Bihar Museum makes it to top 10 global list

No more jeans, T-shirts or DJ parties in schools

The Bihar government has directed all educational institutions to enforce a formal dress code for teachers and non-teaching staff. The directive said that the teachers and non-teaching staff must attend only in dignified formal attire during teaching and office hours. The senior officials of the education department have been asked to ensure implementation of the order. The directive also banned the use of DJ, disco dancing and other inappropriate entertainment activities on school campuses. It, however, allowed to organise performances in a dignified manner and that too on designated days mentioned in academic calendar.