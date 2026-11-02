Retail trade stays robust, consumers withdraw from recreational activities

NEW DELHI: India’s services sector recorded divergent trends in August 2026, with retail trade growing 19.9% year-on-year while air transport contracted 9.6%, according to the first set of figures released under the new monthly services production index on October 29.

Data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) show that 17 of the 19 services sub-sectors recorded growth over August 2025, with 13 posting double-digit expansion.

Introduced on a trial basis in July, the index, with 2024–25 as its base year, aims to provide a monthly measure of services activity, complementing the Index of Industrial Production. However, it currently covers only about 60% of the sector’s gross value added (GVA) and does not provide an overall measure of services output.