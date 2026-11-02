Six Indian tourists rescued from Nepal national park after being stranded in heavy snowfall

Six Indian tourists, including two women, were rescued by helicopter on Monday after being stranded in heavy snowfall in Nepal's Shey-Phoksundo National Park area, police said.

The tourists, who had been out of contact since November 1, were rescued by a private helicopter on Monday morning, said Binaya Singh, Police Inspector and spokesperson for the District Police Office in Dolpa.

They are undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Dune in Dolpa district, and their condition is reported to be stable, police said.

The tourists had travelled to the Dho area in Ward No. 8 of Shey Phoksundo Rural Municipality, around 300 km northwest of Kathmandu.

They were trapped at the Numla and Wagla passes while returning from Shey Phoksundo Lake after heavy snowfall hit the region on Saturday.

Dolpa Chief District Officer Junu Dhakal said the area was covered in thick snow. An army helicopter had attempted to rescue the tourists on Sunday but could not land due to adverse weather conditions, forcing the operation to be suspended.

Local authorities had warned tourists against visiting the area due to heavy snowfall and unsafe travel conditions. According to the District Administration Office, the six Indians had also travelled to Upper Dolpa without obtaining the mandatory administrative permits, the OnlineKhabar news portal reported.

Shey Phoksundo Lake, Nepal's deepest lake, is located at an altitude of 3,600 metres and has an estimated depth of 145 metres.

Tourists being stranded in heavy snowfall is not uncommon in Nepal's Himalayan regions. In October 2025, 15 trekkers, including three British women, were rescued after being trapped in heavy snowfall in Mustang's Hidden Valley. In November last year, two Nepali tourists were also rescued by helicopter near the Mustang-Dolpa border.

(With inputs from PTI)