Three AAP MLAs from Punjab join BJP ahead of Assembly polls

In a major setback to the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, three of its MLAs, including former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, joined the BJP on Monday.

Singh, the MLA from Amritsar North, had earlier announced his resignation from the Punjab Assembly. In a Facebook post, he said he had sent his resignation to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

"I have resigned from the membership of Punjab Vidhan Sabha," Singh posted on Facebook and also shared his resignation letter. "I hereby tender my resignation of my seat in the House with effect from 1.11.2026," Singh wrote in his communication to the Punjab Assembly Speaker.

Singh also resigned from the party.

Singh joined the BJP along with two other AAP legislators, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, at the party headquarters in the presence of senior BJP leaders.

The development comes a day after Jouramajra, who represents Samana, and Pathanmajra, the MLA from Sanour in Patiala district, resigned from the AAP on Sunday.

Singh had been suspended from the AAP before his resignation from the Assembly.

(With inputs from PTI)