UP STF report hints at alleged forced religious conversions at KGMU; university initiates probe

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF) has submitted a report to the state government alleging that the ideology of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik was being propagated among a section of scholars at King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow.

The report, prepared by STF Deputy Superintendent of Police Pramesh Kumar Shukla, claims that a facility inside the university's gymnasium was converted into a prayer room in 2013, despite an existing mosque on the campus.

The report also links the resignation of a former KGMU faculty member from a private university in Lucknow to developments following the Delhi blast in November last year and the subsequent action against certain individuals.

The report was prepared following a complaint by Shivam Shrivastav, president of the UP Youth Association, who had sought an STF probe into allegations of forced religious conversions and 'love jihad' on the KGMU campus.

The findings of the STF report are expected to be discussed at a KGMU meeting on November 6. Meanwhile, the medical university has decided to initiate an inquiry into the report submitted by the STF, which raises allegations that staff members were harassed and, in some cases, coerced into converting by colleagues and seniors from the minority community.

The Lucknow Police arrested Rameezuddin alias Rameez Malik, a junior resident in the university's Department of Pathology, and a medical intern in January this year in two separate cases involving allegations of pressuring juniors to convert to Islam.

The STF report identifies alleged incidents across four KGMU units: the Departments of Pathology, Microbiology and Radiology, and Gandhi Ward. It also names individuals linked to the Departments of Medicine and Biochemistry, as well as the university administration.

In all, the report details allegations and observations across six departments and the KGMU administration. It names 29 men, including 16 doctors, professors and faculty members, and identifies 12 women as alleged victims in multiple cases involving allegations of harassment, coercion, religious conversion and suppression of complaints within the institution.