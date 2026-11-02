UP STF report hints at alleged forced religious conversions at KGMU; university initiates probe

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF) has submitted a report to the state government alleging that the ideology of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik was being propagated among a section of scholars at King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow.
The report, prepared by STF Deputy Superintendent of Police Pramesh Kumar Shukla, claims that a facility inside the university's gymnasium was converted into a prayer room in 2013, despite an existing mosque on the campus.
The report also links the resignation of a former KGMU faculty member from a private university in Lucknow to developments following the Delhi blast in November last year and the subsequent action against certain individuals.
The report was prepared following a complaint by Shivam Shrivastav, president of the UP Youth Association, who had sought an STF probe into allegations of forced religious conversions and 'love jihad' on the KGMU campus.
The findings of the STF report are expected to be discussed at a KGMU meeting on November 6. Meanwhile, the medical university has decided to initiate an inquiry into the report submitted by the STF, which raises allegations that staff members were harassed and, in some cases, coerced into converting by colleagues and seniors from the minority community.
The Lucknow Police arrested Rameezuddin alias Rameez Malik, a junior resident in the university's Department of Pathology, and a medical intern in January this year in two separate cases involving allegations of pressuring juniors to convert to Islam.
The STF report identifies alleged incidents across four KGMU units: the Departments of Pathology, Microbiology and Radiology, and Gandhi Ward. It also names individuals linked to the Departments of Medicine and Biochemistry, as well as the university administration.
In all, the report details allegations and observations across six departments and the KGMU administration. It names 29 men, including 16 doctors, professors and faculty members, and identifies 12 women as alleged victims in multiple cases involving allegations of harassment, coercion, religious conversion and suppression of complaints within the institution.
The STF claims to have uncovered the alleged racket while investigating two criminal cases registered in December 2025 involving resident doctors from KGMU's Department of Pathology. It also cites complaints and allegations relating to Gandhi Ward and the Departments of Microbiology and Radiology.
The first FIR was registered at Chowk police station on December 23, 2025, against resident doctor Rameez Malik under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.
According to the STF report, the complainant alleged prolonged physical and mental harassment, pressure to convert and marry, and repeated assaults after she resisted. Rameez was subsequently arrested and dismissed from the university.
The second FIR was registered at Kaiserbagh police station on December 29, 2025, against resident doctor Mohammad Adil following a complaint by a nursing staff member. She alleged sexual exploitation on the promise of marriage, followed by a refusal to marry. The report also refers to allegations by another nursing employee, who reportedly complained of harassment and pressure to convert.
In Gandhi Ward, the STF report alleges that a nursing staff member converted and married a nursing worker after developing a relationship with her. In another instance, an employee allegedly pressured a colleague to convert and marry.
The report also mentions an incident in the Department of Microbiology involving a computer operator who was allegedly harassed and pressured to convert and marry. It further claims that, despite repeated complaints, no action was taken and the complainant's contract was subsequently terminated.
The report also refers to allegations involving a resident doctor in the Department of Radiology. It claims that two female resident doctors were pressured to convert and that departmental authorities attempted to suppress their complaints.
Beyond individual cases, the STF report makes wider allegations against certain faculty members and administrators. It accuses some officials of discouraging complaints, supporting the accused and treating complainants unfairly. Among those named are officials from the Department of Pathology, including former and serving faculty members, against whom the report recommends administrative scrutiny.
A major section of the report focuses on a group identified as 'Islamic Medicos', described as a network of Muslim medical students and professionals from KGMU and Sarojini Naidu Medical College in Agra.
The report alleges that the group organised students around religious activities and maintained close links across batches. It names several doctors and former students, claiming that some members sought to influence fellow students towards Islamic ideology.
One of the key individuals mentioned in the report is currently associated with a private university and was formerly linked to KGMU. The report alleges that he played a role in propagating Zakir Naik's ideology among Muslim scholars on the KGMU campus.
It further claims that, under his influence, the second floor of a gymnasium building on the KGMU campus was converted into a prayer facility in 2013, despite the presence of an existing mosque within the university premises. The report also alleges that religious speakers from other districts were invited to address gatherings at the facility.
The Medical Education Department's Joint Secretary, Anand Kumar Tripathi, has asked the KGMU registrar to examine the findings and take appropriate action against the personnel identified in the report in accordance with the provisions of the KGMU Act, 2002, and the university's Statutes and Regulations, 2011.