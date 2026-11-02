Vaishya Agrawal community bans pre-wedding shoots, DJs, liquor stalls; caps wedding guests at 400

The number of guests from both sides at weddings has been capped at 300-400. Liquor stalls will no longer be allowed to operate openly at wedding functions, while the number of dishes served will be restricted to between 21 and 31 to minimise food wastage.

Loud DJ music will also not be permitted at wedding ceremonies. Music played inside banquet halls must remain within the sound limits prescribed by the government.

The mahapanchayat has also decided to encourage daytime pheras and weddings instead of night-time ceremonies to avoid unnecessary expenditure and inconvenience.

It has also fixed a ceiling on the shagun given to members of the kinnar community, setting a maximum of Rs 5,100 for weddings and births and Rs 500 on Holi and Diwali.

Families will also be encouraged to invite guests through WhatsApp messages and phone calls instead of printing expensive invitation cards and sending sweets or gifts along with them.

The community has decided to abolish death feasts entirely. It has also agreed to reduce the number of sheets placed on the bier during cremation. Those attending to offer condolences will instead bring items such as coconuts, ghee, camphor and other essentials to provide practical assistance to the bereaved family.