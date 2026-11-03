10 part-time members of National Dental Commission announced

NEW DELHI: The centre on Tuesday announced part-time members of the National Dental Commission and its three autonomous boards.

While 10 part-time members from Sikkim, Jharkhand, Keralam, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir were selected, nine part-time members representing State Dental Councils from Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Puducherry were chosen.

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava selected the part-time members of the Commission and its boards through a draw of lots as per procedure prescribed under the National Dental Commission Act, 2023 and the Rules framed under it.

The appointments are for a tenure of two years.

In addition, the second part-time member for each of the three autonomous boards of the Commission were also selected from among the nine members representing State Dental Councils, in accordance with Section 17(5) of the National Dental Commission Act, 2023.

For the Under-Graduate and Postgraduate Dental Education Board: Telangana; Dental Assessment and Rating Board: Karnataka; and Ethics and Dental Registration Board: Madhya Pradesh.