4,526 Indians removed from Canada till September 30, highest ever in a year: CBSA

CHANDIGARH: A record 4,526 Indians were removed from Canada by September 30 this year, accounting for over 27 per cent of all enforced removals in the country, according to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). This is the highest number of Indian nationals removed from Canada in a single year.

This year also marks the first time since 2020 that Indian nationals have topped the list of removals by country of nationality. In 2020, a total of 1,424 Indians were removed from Canada out of 12,858 removals, accounting for approximately 11 per cent. In subsequent years, Mexicans had the highest number of removals until this year, when Indians surpassed them.

Last year, 3,779 Indians were deemed inadmissible. That year also saw the removal of 4,837 Mexicans out of a total of 23,160 removals. The data shows that Indians continue to be the largest source country for ongoing removals from Canada, accounting for 11,393 out of an inventory of 52,457 cases.

The CBSA stated that there are three categories of removals from Canada. A deportation order permanently bars a person from re-entering the country unless they obtain written authorisation to return to Canada.

Under exclusion orders, an individual cannot return to Canada for one year unless they obtain written authorisation to do so. "If the exclusion order is issued because the individual has misrepresented themselves, they will not be allowed to return to Canada for 5 years," it added.

Finally, departure orders require an individual to leave Canada within 30 days after the order becomes enforceable. "If the individual does not leave Canada within 30 days, a deportation order is issued," the CBSA stated.

It noted that removing individuals who do not have the right to enter or stay in Canada is essential to maintaining the integrity of the country's immigration programme and ensuring fairness for those who come to Canada lawfully.