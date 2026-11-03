Air India may shift Europe, US operations to Mumbai amid Pakistan airspace closure

NEW DELHI: Air India CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said the airline was considering rebalancing its hubs and restructuring its international operations to mitigate the impact of Pakistan's airspace closure.

“We have a unique problem with the closure of Pakistani airspace. It is affecting us, but our competitor is not impacted,” he said, pointing out that the airline's routes to Europe and the US had been affected. Gebremariam was speaking at the Aviation India and South Asia 2026 event at Aerocity on Tuesday.

New Delhi has been more severely affected than Mumbai. “Rebalancing the hub means moving more of our international operations to Mumbai for Europe and America. Operations will continue from Delhi as well. We are also exploring Bengaluru,” he said.

Air India's operations towards the eastern and south-eastern parts of its network had not been affected by the closure. “So, that growth would be by and large from Delhi,” the CEO said.

India is a fast-growing economy, and its aviation industry is also booming. “India is geographically well positioned to serve other hubs, and there is a huge opportunity going forward,” Gebremariam added.

Responding to a question about the substantial losses being incurred by airlines due to geopolitical tensions, the CEO said the nature of the aviation industry meant that it would always face short-term challenges and headwinds.

“The Air India brand is very strong globally. A lot of foundational work has been done by the airline over the last four years. Our job is to take it to the next stage,” he said.

The airline had the full backing of its shareholders and would regain its market share in the industry, Gebremariam added.