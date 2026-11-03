Anti-India forces, Pakistani politicians, funding campaign against SIR: MoS Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Tuesday alleged that Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijit Dipke received funds from the USA, while its co-founder Ashutosh Ranka received money from Pakistan.

He further charged that anti-India organisations and foreign-funded groups, including Pakistani politicians, were financing a campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and accused "self-styled activists" of manufacturing a false narrative.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Singh named Abhijit Dipke and Ashutosh Ranka while making the allegations.

The minister in charge of the science and technology department said foreign-funded NGOs, deep-state operatives and anti-India forces were behind the campaign, and cited the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) as a measure aimed at checking the flow of foreign funds.

"There is sufficient evidence to show that they are being funded by unauthorised sources, including anti-India NGOs and anti-India organisations operating within and outside the country," he said.

"Those who have appointed themselves as leaders are receiving funds from foreign sources. Dipke has been receiving funds from US-based donors. Ashutosh Ranka has been paid by Pakistani politicians and is also receiving funds through his handlers," the minister alleged.

He claimed that a woman who took part in the anti-SIR campaign was also receiving funds during Operation Sindoor.

Singh said intelligence inputs and available statistics established three points: the allegations against the SIR had no basis or proof; those making them lacked credibility and their sources of funding and mobilisation of resources needed to be examined; they were manufacturing a false narrative because they were losing ground.

He also accused the opposition of selectively raising issues concerning education and examination irregularities, depending on which party was in power.

"Whenever they find an issue, they selectively raise it. Earlier, they raised the issue of education. But that issue was in Delhi, not Punjab or Karnataka. Wherever the Congress is in power, everything is supposedly fine," the minister said sarcastically.

Questioning the Congress over its response to examination paper leaks, he asked why the NEET issue was not raised in Punjab and why the Karnataka Education Minister had not resigned following reports of paper leaks in the state.

"Did paper leaks not happen in Punjab? The latest paper leaks happened in Karnataka. Why did the Karnataka Education Minister not resign? Paper leaks also happened in Punjab. This selective politicking will no longer fool the people of India," he said.

Singh said people, particularly the younger generation, were now better informed and could verify claims and counterclaims through social media and electronic media.

"We must aggressively expose this myth and convey the facts to the people, particularly in Karnataka. We must remain alert and guard against such disruptive and mischievous anarchists," he said.

He further alleged that those unable to win elections through the ballot box were attempting to take their campaign to the streets.