Bhopal Diary | Marital drama after wife skips Karwa chauth fast

BJP MLA’s ‘joke’ that is no ‘joke’ anymore

BJP MLA Gopal Singh Engineer is in a political storm over a viral video in which he can be heard saying that he bought 10 of 18 members to become Sehore district panchayat chairman (in 2022). Engineer now says it was said in jest, but Congress leaders, spanning from Sehore district party chief Rajeev Gujarati to the state’s LoP Umang Singhar, have raised discomforting questions to the Ashta (SC) seat MLA and demanded action against him. Engineer and kin have courted controversies in the past also. Earlier, alleged audio clips caught him reportedly using abusive language with protesting villagers and threatening a youth over a social media post about roads.

Anuraag singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com