Bhopal Diary | Marital drama after wife skips Karwa chauth fast

A missed Karwa Chauth fast has triggered an unusual marital drama in Shivpuri, with a man approaching the police over his wife’s refusal to pray for his long life. Barelal Adivasi (30), from Bijrawan village, submitted a written complaint to the Badarwas police against his wife, Mithilesh, alleging that she neither observed the fast nor performed the moon-worship ritual. He reportedly accused her of infidelity, claiming that she wanted him dead and threatened to divorce her if she refused to pray for him. However, police are not treating the matter as a criminal offence. Kolaras police officer Sanjay Mishra said a woman officer would counsel the couple.
Woman GRP inspector sacked over fake plaints
Every inspector dreams of heading a police station, but acting woman GRP inspector Babita Katheria allegedly tried to get there by inventing citizens! She has been dismissed after a departmental inquiry found all three charges against her proved. She allegedly sent complaints under fictitious names, including those of RTI activists, targeting the male in-charges of Bhopal and Itarsi GRP stations. The alleged motive: to get the officers transferred and secure a coveted posting for herself. Investigators reportedly traced the letters to Bhopal Station’s Platform No. 1 post office. Special DG Rail Raja Babu Singh ordered her dismissal.
BJP MLA’s ‘joke’ that is no ‘joke’ anymore
BJP MLA Gopal Singh Engineer is in a political storm over a viral video in which he can be heard saying that he bought 10 of 18 members to become Sehore district panchayat chairman (in 2022). Engineer now says it was said in jest, but Congress leaders, spanning from Sehore district party chief Rajeev Gujarati to the state’s LoP Umang Singhar, have raised discomforting questions to the Ashta (SC) seat MLA and demanded action against him. Engineer and kin have courted controversies in the past also. Earlier, alleged audio clips caught him reportedly using abusive language with protesting villagers and threatening a youth over a social media post about roads.
Anuraag singh
Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh
singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com