Bismillah Khan's ancestral house in Varanasi to be rebuilt as museum after family dispute settled

LUCKNOW: The existing ancestral house of shehnai maestro and Bharat Ratna awardee, the late Bismillah Khan, is set to be demolished and replaced with a new structure featuring a museum to display his awards, shehnais, including a silver one used to play 'Ashuon-ka-Nazrana' during Muharram, and personal belongings.

According to Mohammad Sibtain, Bismillah Khan's grandson, the existing house is in a dilapidated condition and will be demolished.

Sibtain is the son of Bismillah Khan's eldest son, the late Mehtab Hussain. He settled a dispute over the ancestral house of 'Ustadji' with his cousin just two days ago.

Sibtain claimed that he had presented the land registry documents at the Chowk police station two days ago, following which his cousin failed to produce any evidence to substantiate his objection to the demolition and construction of a new building. The matter was subsequently resolved, and preliminary work began on Monday, he said.

According to Varanasi Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal, the Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC) had drawn up a plan nearly six months ago to replace the existing structure as part of a heritage conservation initiative. The proposal envisaged converting the homes of deceased Bharat Ratna and Padma awardees, including Bismillah Khan, into museum-like spaces.

After making the necessary budgetary provisions, the civic body prepared detailed project reports, drawings and designs. The tendering process for the projects, for which the families of the respective awardees had given their consent, was also completed and work had begun, Nagpal said.