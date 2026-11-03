BJP says people may seek alternative in Oppn if Cong, allies continue 'model of anarchy' for 'regime change'

The BJP on Tuesday stepped up its attack on the Congress and its allies over their campaign against the electoral roll revision and the Modi government, warning that if Rahul Gandhi continued with his "model of anarchy" in pursuit of "regime change", people would look for an alternative within the Opposition space.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "All of them, including anarchic Cockroach and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, are presenting a model of anarchy before the country" for a "regime change".

Bhatia warned that those who want a regime change in India might instead see the people deciding that the "opposition is irresponsible and should be changed".

"Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Tejashwi Yadav. Don't think you will get anything by fomenting anarchy. People will destroy your political career to protect the country's democracy. They will find an alternative to the opposition," the BJP leader said.

Bhatia said Gandhi's "model of anarchy" does not have takers.