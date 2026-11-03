BJP says people may seek alternative in Oppn if Cong, allies continue 'model of anarchy' for 'regime change'

The BJP on Tuesday stepped up its attack on the Congress and its allies over their campaign against the electoral roll revision and the Modi government, warning that if Rahul Gandhi continued with his "model of anarchy" in pursuit of "regime change", people would look for an alternative within the Opposition space.
Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "All of them, including anarchic Cockroach and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, are presenting a model of anarchy before the country" for a "regime change".
Bhatia warned that those who want a regime change in India might instead see the people deciding that the "opposition is irresponsible and should be changed".
"Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Tejashwi Yadav. Don't think you will get anything by fomenting anarchy. People will destroy your political career to protect the country's democracy. They will find an alternative to the opposition," the BJP leader said.
Bhatia said Gandhi's "model of anarchy" does not have takers.
"Even within the Congress, senior leaders do not agree with the anarchist model of Rahul Gandhi. They feel this will lead to complete collapse and destruction of the Congress," he said.
The BJP spokesperson further alleged that the opposition protests in the country are fuelled by foreign funding.
"Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi meet foreign forces such as Progressive International (PI) and Indian Alliance Paris," he claimed.
"PI funds protests everywhere and orchestrates violence for 'takhta palat' (coup). Sonia Gandhi met them," the BJP spokesperson said, showing a picture of her purported meeting with the PI representatives in Delhi last year.
On Monday, Gandhi hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing the opposition of taking foreign help to destabilise the country and challenged him to an open debate on the issue. He also accused Modi of occupying the prime minister's chair with "foreign help".
Speaking at the press meet, Bhatia also attacked All India Students' Association president Neha Bora, calling her an "anarchist".
"Neha Bora had said Bangladesh is the source of her inspiration. Being an anarchist, she is idolising the murders and butchers of democracy," he alleged, adding, "Will they be spared? No, they will be crushed."
(With inputs from PTI)