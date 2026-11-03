Centre proposes authorisation of qualified personnel for drug batch release

NEW DELHI: The centre has proposed amendments to the drugs rules to mandate drug manufacturers to formally authorise a person with appropriate qualifications and experience for batch release of drugs and maintain prescribed records for every batch manufactured.

The proposed amendments aim to strengthen accountability in the drug manufacturing process by introducing an explicit regulatory requirement for the authorisation of personnel responsible for batch release.

While manufacturing licences currently require manufacturers to furnish details of competent technical staff responsible for manufacturing and testing, there is no specific provision for mentioning the person authorised to undertake batch release, said Union Health Ministry officials.

Under the proposed framework, applicants seeking manufacturing licences under the relevant provisions of the Drugs Rules, 1945, would be required to designate a suitably qualified and experienced person for batch release and maintain batch-release records in accordance with the prescribed requirements.