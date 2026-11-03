Chhattisgarh Assembly to go 100 per cent paperless ahead of budget session

RAIPUR: In a push toward digital governance and administrative efficiency, the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly is set to transition into a completely paperless, digital institution before the upcoming Budget Session. The comprehensive digitisation initiative is expected for completion within a three-month window.

The project is part of the central government’s wider Digital India mission, implemented through the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) framework. A formal proposal to execute the digital overhaul has been submitted to the Union government, with the Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society (CHiPS) designated to execute the technical implementation. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has already been finalised between the Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the State Government, and the Legislative Assembly Secretariat to integrate the House into the national "One Nation, One Legislative Platform" network.

Speaking to TNIE, Dinesh Sharma, Secretary of Chhattisgarh State Assembly said that CHiPS is the nodal agency for implementing the NeVA project in the Assembly and is coordinating with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI), a Government of India enterprise, to transform the Assembly completely into a Digital House.

“Hon'ble Speaker, Dr Raman Singh, is zealously pursuing the implementation of the NeVA programme in Chhattisgarh as well,” he stated.