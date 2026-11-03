Congress slams Centre over bid to reclaim IAF Sports Complex, calls it 'Absolute disgrace'

The Congress on Tuesday criticised the Modi government's move to reclaim the Indian Air Force (IAF) Sports Complex land, calling the Centre's actions an "absolute disgrace" and an act of "utter disrespect" to the entire IAF family.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, shared a media report on X claiming that on October 26 (days before his retirement), Air Chief Marshal AP Singh urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to protect the IAF's control over the prime land within the Race Course Air Force Station, near the Prime Minister's residence.

The Race Course Air Force Station's sports complex, which featured a golf course, a swimming pool, and other amenities, was closed last Wednesday.

The Land and Development Office (L&DO), operating under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, issued eviction notices to the complex's management, demanding the return of the land situated near the Prime Minister's official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Ramesh cited operational imperatives and the facilities located on the land.

Ramesh said, "The IAF Sports Complex has a long history and has, over the decades, served many public purposes, as well as being an integral part of the Indian Air Force social infrastructure."

"The Modi government's actions are an absolute disgrace and show utter disrespect to the entire IAF family," he added.