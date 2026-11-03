Gangsters go tech-savvy, fix rates for ‘shooters’

RANCHI: The recruitment of new members, including shooters, by organised criminal gangs in Ranchi is undergoing a significant shift, with criminals increasingly using social media and online platforms to lure youngsters into their networks. These platforms are being used to identify and establish contact with potential recruits before inducting them into the gangs, a trend that has emerged during an investigation by Ranchi Police.
The probe has also revealed that payments for carrying out criminal activities are being made through online transactions, with the amounts varying according to the nature of the crime. Police are now closely monitoring these social media networks and tracking youngsters found to be in contact with members of such criminal gangs.
Ranchi City SP Paras Rana said the investigation had confirmed the presence of criminals on social media platforms, where they actively recruit young people.
The SP added that the investigation had revealed that criminals were using social media to establish contact with potential recruits. They initiate conversations to draw aspiring shooters into their gangs while concealing their identities, he said.
“These recruits are then tasked with carrying out shootings. The police are currently working to identify both the youngsters involved and the criminals orchestrating these activities,” the City SP said. The primary objective of the investigation is to identify the key figures behind the network, including the shooters and those supplying weapons, he added.
According to the SP, the police are also working to determine the geographical reach of the network across various districts in Jharkhand and the total number of individuals involved. Based on the findings so far, further details about the network are expected to emerge in the coming days, he said.
The investigation has further revealed that financial transactions are involved in recruiting shooters. Payments ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 50,000 are made for carrying out criminal activities. The amount varies depending on the nature of the crime, the structure of the criminal network and the specific roles played by those involved. The entire network operates at multiple levels.
The investigation has also revealed that weapons are procured through separate suppliers, who are paid to arrange firearms and are provided with the mobile number of the designated shooter. Once the payment is received, the supplier delivers the weapon to the person concerned. This suggests that the recruitment of shooters and the procurement of weapons are handled by different individuals within the criminal network.
Officials said gang members conceal their identities on social media, communicating through fake mobile numbers and assumed identities to keep their operations secret and evade police surveillance. The use of fake mobile numbers and fabricated online personas makes it difficult for the police to track them down.
The police are currently scrutinising these social media accounts, mobile numbers and their associated contacts to identify those involved in the network.