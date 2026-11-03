Gangsters go tech-savvy, fix rates for ‘shooters’

RANCHI: The recruitment of new members, including shooters, by organised criminal gangs in Ranchi is undergoing a significant shift, with criminals increasingly using social media and online platforms to lure youngsters into their networks. These platforms are being used to identify and establish contact with potential recruits before inducting them into the gangs, a trend that has emerged during an investigation by Ranchi Police.

The probe has also revealed that payments for carrying out criminal activities are being made through online transactions, with the amounts varying according to the nature of the crime. Police are now closely monitoring these social media networks and tracking youngsters found to be in contact with members of such criminal gangs.

Ranchi City SP Paras Rana said the investigation had confirmed the presence of criminals on social media platforms, where they actively recruit young people.

The SP added that the investigation had revealed that criminals were using social media to establish contact with potential recruits. They initiate conversations to draw aspiring shooters into their gangs while concealing their identities, he said.

“These recruits are then tasked with carrying out shootings. The police are currently working to identify both the youngsters involved and the criminals orchestrating these activities,” the City SP said. The primary objective of the investigation is to identify the key figures behind the network, including the shooters and those supplying weapons, he added.

According to the SP, the police are also working to determine the geographical reach of the network across various districts in Jharkhand and the total number of individuals involved. Based on the findings so far, further details about the network are expected to emerge in the coming days, he said.