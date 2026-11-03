Haryana Cabinet approves new land pooling policy, raises landowners' share to 50%

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Land Pooling Policy-2026, replacing the existing Land Pooling Policy-2022, to facilitate landowners' participation in development projects.

Under the new policy, landowners will be offered 50 per cent of the total saleable area of a project, as per the approved layout plan, while the remaining 50 per cent will be retained by the development organisation. The earlier provisions linking the landowners' share to market value have been removed.

Of the landowners' 50 per cent share, commercial sites will be offered according to the prescribed entitlement. The remaining area will be allotted as residential, industrial or institutional plots, depending on the purpose of the project.

The policy provides annual interim financial support of Rs 1 lakh per acre, proportionate to the land contributed, for four years from the date of registration of the sale deed. If the amount is not transferred within 15 days of the sale deed, the landowner will be entitled to simple interest at nine per cent per annum for the period of delay.

The project completion period has been reduced from five years to four years. The development organisation will be required to complete infrastructure facilities within four years from the date of final approval of the project, failing which the land will revert to the landowners.

The minimum sizes of developed plots to be offered to landowners have been fixed at 100 square metres for residential plots, 250 square metres for industrial plots and 500 square metres for institutional plots.

The actual area allotted will be determined in proportion to the land contributed. Commercial plots in the form of kiosks or booths will be allotted, as applicable, where the land contribution exceeds 2,000 square metres.