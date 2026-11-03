Haryana makes registration mandatory for travel agents to curb overseas job fraud

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Travel Agents Rules, 2026, making registration mandatory for all new and existing travel agents operating in the state. The rules aim to protect young people from fraudulent overseas job offers, illegal migration and human trafficking.

The rules have been framed under the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Travel Agents Act, 2025, to regulate the travel agency business and prevent unlawful activities, including the use of the “donkey route”.

Separate registration will be required for every office or branch and for each service category, including passport services, tour and travel agency services, study visa consultancy and ticketing services.

A registration fee of Rs 5,000 will be charged for each service category. Police verification of every applicant will be mandatory before registration. The competent authority will issue the registration certificate within 30 days of receiving the police verification report. The certificate will remain valid for three years.

To ensure transparency, registered travel agents will receive digital certificates with QR codes, allowing citizens to scan and verify their registration details and validity.

District-wise lists of registered travel agents and their certificates will also be available on the Antyodaya SARAL Portal and the official websites of the Home Department and Police Department.

Travel agents will be required to display their registration number and the certificate’s issue and expiry dates inside and outside their offices. They must also mention the registration number in advertisements, on websites and on other online portals.