Ladakh admin directs Wangchuk-founded school to halt activities pending HC verdict

The Ladakh administration has directed the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL), founded by Sonam Wangchuk, to halt all activities at its Desert Flower School in Leh until the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh delivers a final decision in a pending case.

The direction was issued through a notice dated November 1 by the tehsildar's office in Leh and addressed to Gitanjali J Angmo, HIAL's co-founder and CEO, who is also Wangchuk's wife.

The notice said the administration had received information that classes and other activities at the Desert Flower School in Phyang had commenced without the necessary consent, clearances or approvals from the competent authorities.

It also referred to a September 22 communication from Angmo seeking a no-objection certificate (NOC) for proposed members of the school's managing committee. The school operates under the HIAL ecosystem.

Noting that a matter concerning HIAL is pending before the high court, the administration advised the institute and Angmo against taking any further steps related to the school's functioning or commencement of activities until the court delivers its final decision or issues further directions.

The notice also directed them to maintain strict status quo and refrain from any action that could prejudice the proceedings before the high court.

(With inputs from PTI)