Nepal's mobile networks keep Vyas Valley connected as Indian telecom services remain elusive

DEHRADUN: In Vyas Valley of Pithoragarh, one of India's most strategically sensitive border regions, villagers are compelled to rely on Nepal's mobile networks to make a simple phone call.

Despite the region's importance for national security and the Adi Kailash and Om Parvat pilgrimages, villages such as Gunji, Nabi, Kuti and Rongkong remain deprived of basic Indian telecom connectivity. Locals say their mobile phones pick up signals only from Nepali operators in several areas.

"We have to buy a Nepal SIM card and recharge it separately to speak to our own families. Our Indian numbers are useless here," a villager from Gunji said.

In this digital age, residents are unable to contact their family members when needed. Whether someone falls ill, an emergency arises or urgent information needs to be conveyed, there is no reliable means of communication.

"In case of illness or an accident, we have to run from one place to another in search of a network. Sometimes, even that does not help," local resident Satendra Singh said.

The problem is compounded by the region's geography. Vyas Valley lies at a high altitude, close to the China border, where weather conditions can change within minutes. A landslide, medical emergency or natural disaster can become critical if information does not reach the authorities in time.