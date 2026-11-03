Nine arrested for attacking BSF personnel during road blockade in Tripura, three troopers injured

GUWAHATI: Nine people, including three women, were arrested by Tripura police for allegedly attacking Border Security Force (BSF) troopers in the state’s Sepahijala district.

Three personnel, including an assistant commandant who is a local company commander, were injured when a mob of men and women attacked them with sticks. The mob also allegedly attempted to snatch their firearms and damaged a vehicle of the force.

The incident occurred on Monday at Ashabari village near the India-Bangladesh border during a road blockade which villagers enforced, protesting the alleged assault on a local resident by the BSF.

Addressing media persons on Tuesday, Sepahijala district Superintendent of Police Bijoy Debbarma said BSF personnel on duty had noticed smuggling activities on the border.

“When the BSF personnel challenged the smugglers, the latter attacked them by pelting stones. A scuffle ensued with one of the smugglers, following which the personnel recovered packets of ganja from the spot,” the SP said.

“Soon afterwards, those who managed to flee mobilised villagers and enforced a road blockade. On hearing about the blockade, the BSF’s local company commander was travelling through the area along with a BSF constable and the driver when they came under the attack,” the SP further said.

Later, the police brought the situation under control.