Passenger booked for attempting to open emergency door of mid-air IndiGo flight

NEW DELHI: A 33-year-old male passenger who allegedly attempted to open the emergency door of an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Pune while it was airborne has been booked by the police for endangering the lives of fellow passengers. His actions activated the door's electronic sensor, causing anxious moments for the crew on board.

The incident took place on board IndiGo flight 6E 6884, which took off from Indira Gandhi International Airport shortly after midnight on Monday (November 2), carrying more than 200 passengers. The Airbus A321 aircraft took off at 12.26 am, and the incident occurred within 20 minutes of departure.

Gaurav Satyendra Rautela, who was seated in seat 19D, next to the emergency exit, allegedly attempted to open the protective cover over the emergency door lever at around 12.45 am, according to an FIR registered against him at the Pune Airport police station on Monday evening. The complaint was filed by a senior security officer of IndiGo.

“Despite being aware that the lives and personal safety of the other passengers on the flight were in danger, he attempted to open the door,” the FIR stated.