Punjab Congress targets 1 lakh turnout at Rahul Gandhi’s Sangrur rally

CHANDIGARH: With the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections less than four months away, the Congress is gearing up for its ‘Insaaf Rally’ in Sangrur on Wednesday, targeting a turnout of one lakh people. Party leaders and aspiring candidates from the state’s 117 constituencies are arranging buses and private vehicles and holding meetings to mobilise supporters.

The rally, to be addressed by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, is expected to give the state unit a fresh political push, bring leaders and workers together and build momentum against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The rally will be the first major state-level event for Pargat Singh since he took over as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president earlier this month.

Party sources said constituency in-charges and senior leaders had been asked to bring at least 1,000 people each. Observers will be deployed along the route to monitor participation and record the number of people mobilised from each constituency. Leaders have also been asked to provide details of the buses and private vehicles arranged to ferry supporters to Sangrur.

“At least 20 private buses and 30 other vehicles are being arranged from each rural constituency and all halka in-charges are making every effort to ensure maximum participation and make the rally a major success. Observers will be stationed along the route to keep track of participation from every constituency. After all, ticket allocation by the high command will also depend on performance and the ability to demonstrate strength,” a Congress leader said on condition of anonymity.