Ram Madhav accuses Congress of spreading lies about Special Intensive Revision

SRINAGAR: BJP national vice-president Ram Madhav on Tuesday accused the Congress and its general secretary Rahul Gandhi of undermining public confidence in India's electoral institutions by spreading what he called lies about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He described the exercise as a constitutional process to clean up voter lists.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu, Madhav alleged that the Congress, unable to defeat the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in elections, was trying to create anarchy and bring about a change of government outside the democratic process.

He accused the party of advocating regime change along the lines of Bangladesh and Nepal and trying to destabilise the country through allegations of electoral manipulation. “Congress has wrong intentions as they can’t face us electorally”.

“People of the country will never accept anarchists like the Congress, nor will they allow its nefarious designs to succeed,” he said.

Defending the SIR exercise, Madhav said it had been completed in several states but was yet to be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir and some other states.

“The SIR was a constitutional exercise and a cleaning process conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI),” he said, dismissing allegations of large-scale deletion of genuine voters' names as baseless.

He questioned the Congress's claim that 13 crore people had been removed from electoral rolls and asked why the party had not produced even one person whose name had allegedly been wrongly deleted.