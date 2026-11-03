SC flags fraud website impersonating its official portal, warns against divulging information

The Supreme Court Registry on Tuesday issued a public notice over the creation of a fraudulent domain impersonating its official site and warned all the stakeholders against divulging any personal or financial information.

“This advisory is issued in continuation of the prior public notices dated July 16, 2025, April 28, 2026, and August 13, 2026, concerning deceptive websites designed to clone the official website of the Supreme Court of India with an intention to defraud the public through targeted phishing mechanisms.

“The Registry hereby cautions all stakeholders against a newly identified fraudulent domain, scigovinjudicial.com, which is currently impersonating the official online presence of this Court,” the notice said.

The Registry said cybercriminals, through the aforementioned link, may attempt to solicit sensitive personal data and confidential credentials of the public.

All stakeholders are strictly cautioned against divulging any personal/financial information, as such disclosures may facilitate the theft of data by these perpetrators, it said.

The Registry advised all to exercise vigilance and verify the authenticity of all electronic communications.

“The Supreme Court of India is the registered user of the domain sci.gov.in. Users are encouraged to verify the authenticity of URLs by hovering over them prior to any engagement.

“Individuals who suspect they have been compromised by this phishing attempt should immediately update the passwords for all online accounts and notify their respective banks to report unauthorised access," it said.

The Registry had earlier issued a public notice over the creation of multiple fake websites impersonating its official site and warned that they have been soliciting personal details and confidential information.

(With inputs from PTI)