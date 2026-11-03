Shivraj Chouhan slams Congress, INDIA bloc at BJP's 'Save Democracy' march; says Modi is 'blessing from god'

LUCKNOW: Launching a broadside against the Congress, particularly Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, and INDIA bloc leaders for allegedly conspiring to destabilise the country's democratic institutions because of their inability to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Modi was the crown of the country. “He is a blessing from God,” he added.

Participating in the BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) march in Lucknow on Tuesday and later addressing party workers, Chouhan sharply criticised the Congress and the INDIA bloc. He drew historical parallels with the events of 1905, involving Lord Curzon, and 1947, involving Muhammad Ali Jinnah, while defending the government's stand on electoral roll revisions (SIR) and democratic institutions. Meanwhile, Union Minister JP Nadda and Jayant Chaudhary led the march in Bareilly.

In Lucknow, Chouhan accused the Opposition of fomenting anarchy and division in the country. He said that after Lord Curzon in 1905 and Muhammad Ali Jinnah in 1947, it was now the Congress and the INDIA bloc that were attempting to break up and destabilise the nation to realise their dream of 'regime change'.

Addressing party workers after the march, Chouhan accused the Opposition of weakening democratic institutions and attempting to create political instability.