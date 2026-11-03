Shivraj Chouhan slams Congress, INDIA bloc at BJP's 'Save Democracy' march; says Modi is 'blessing from god'

LUCKNOW: Launching a broadside against the Congress, particularly Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, and INDIA bloc leaders for allegedly conspiring to destabilise the country's democratic institutions because of their inability to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Modi was the crown of the country. “He is a blessing from God,” he added.
Participating in the BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) march in Lucknow on Tuesday and later addressing party workers, Chouhan sharply criticised the Congress and the INDIA bloc. He drew historical parallels with the events of 1905, involving Lord Curzon, and 1947, involving Muhammad Ali Jinnah, while defending the government's stand on electoral roll revisions (SIR) and democratic institutions. Meanwhile, Union Minister JP Nadda and Jayant Chaudhary led the march in Bareilly.
In Lucknow, Chouhan accused the Opposition of fomenting anarchy and division in the country. He said that after Lord Curzon in 1905 and Muhammad Ali Jinnah in 1947, it was now the Congress and the INDIA bloc that were attempting to break up and destabilise the nation to realise their dream of 'regime change'.
Addressing party workers after the march, Chouhan accused the Opposition of weakening democratic institutions and attempting to create political instability.
Later, interacting with the media after the march, Chouhan described the padyatra as a 'Satyagraha against anarchy'. He claimed that thousands of people had taken to the streets to protect democracy against the Opposition's divisive narratives.
On the issue of SIR, he accused the Opposition of politicising the exercise. Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, he asked: "Tell me, should a person's name be removed from one place if it appears on the voter list at two places?"
Targeting Akhilesh Yadav, he said: "From Bengal to Rajasthan, the INDIA bloc has faced defeat everywhere. So, Akhilesh Babu, you too will be finished by February."
Dismissing the Opposition's demonstrations in Delhi, Chouhan said that gathering crowds at protest sites would not succeed in destabilising the government.
"The INDIA bloc thinks that by gathering crowds at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, they can destabilise the country. They are mistaken. Millions have taken to the streets to protect democracy. The people have unshakeable faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was the Congress that killed democracy by imposing the Emergency and dismissing elected governments. They will not succeed," the Union Minister asserted.
He exhorted party workers to raise slogans that would make Rahul Gandhi tremble in Delhi.
According to estimates, more than 50,000 party workers and supporters took to the streets in the state capital, Lucknow, and Bareilly as BJP cadres held 'Save Democracy' marches.
Chouhan was joined in the padyatra by Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and several senior party functionaries.
A large number of party workers carrying national and party flags marched through Lucknow, chanting slogans such as 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' along the route.
Meanwhile, in Bareilly, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya joined the rally along with thousands of party workers.
Addressing party workers in Bareilly, Nadda said: "These are hit-and-run people. They throw stones and then run away. Their leader has just delivered a speech at Ramlila Maidan. Now, he will run abroad."
Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary said the Opposition was like children who had lost a cricket match and were looking for excuses.
"When they have nothing else to say, they start blaming the umpire," he said.