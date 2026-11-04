'Bro, give me Gyanesh': Trump, CEC memes flood social media after US mid-term poll results

NEW DELHI: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was an oft recalled figure on Wednesday. Not as the centre of political controversy in India but because US President Donald Trump's party suffered a crushing blow in the mid-term polls.
From Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke saying "Gyanesh Kumar would've never let this happen to Trump" to an unknown X user posting that the US president "badly needs a Gyanesh", memes and one-liners flooded social media platforms. Wit and sarcasm became tools to spotlight the "vote chori" controversy and the CEC's alleged role in it.
Politicians, activists and others lost little chance to pull in the US mid-term results into allegations of electoral malpractices roiling India.
"Trump Sahib, if you had taken Gyanesh along, you wouldn't have had to witness this day today," Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said in his broadside on X.
Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan added, "Modi: 'I am sorry I couldn't send Gyanesh to you my Phrand! I had to first take care of myself. But now the people here have confined him inside his house! He is unable to even help me now!"
Dipke used the hashtag 'just saying' for his one line post.
Another X handle posted a meme showing Trump entering a room in which Prime Minister Modi is waiting. The caption read, "Bro, give me Gyanesh."
A parody news post said, "Gyanesh Kumar to leave for the US as Trump starts losing the mid-term elections."
"Trump wants Gyanesh Kumar to conduct elections in the US now," read another post on X.
"Gyanesh Kumar will reportedly travel to the US at Donald Trump's request to train election officers on conducting elections impartially," went another post.
The flood of memes came after American voters gave the opposition Democratic Party control of the US Congress and flipped key gubernatorial posts in widely watched elections that will have consequences far beyond America.
Trump’s Republican Party faced stunning defeats in strongholds such as Texas, Georgia and Iowa, where it lost the governors’ posts to the Democrats.
The Grand Old Party also faced a drubbing in Senate races in Texas, Maine, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kansas and Iowa - where Trump campaigned with a simple message urging voters to pretend that he was on the ballot.
The widespread losses were attributed to anger against Trump’s policies, including the war on Iran, which allegedly led to increased cost of living and high diesel prices.
The parodies and jokes on the US mid-term polls come amid a political firestorm in India over alleged voter list irregularities with the opposition alleging that CEC Kumar colluded with the ruling party in the state and Lok Sabha polls. The opposition is demanding Kumar's immediate resignation.
The ruling BJP, however, has accused the opposition of spreading anarchy and making excuses for its electoral losses.