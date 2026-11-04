'Bro, give me Gyanesh': Trump, CEC memes flood social media after US mid-term poll results

NEW DELHI: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was an oft recalled figure on Wednesday. Not as the centre of political controversy in India but because US President Donald Trump's party suffered a crushing blow in the mid-term polls.

From Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke saying "Gyanesh Kumar would've never let this happen to Trump" to an unknown X user posting that the US president "badly needs a Gyanesh", memes and one-liners flooded social media platforms. Wit and sarcasm became tools to spotlight the "vote chori" controversy and the CEC's alleged role in it.

Politicians, activists and others lost little chance to pull in the US mid-term results into allegations of electoral malpractices roiling India.

"Trump Sahib, if you had taken Gyanesh along, you wouldn't have had to witness this day today," Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said in his broadside on X.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan added, "Modi: 'I am sorry I couldn't send Gyanesh to you my Phrand! I had to first take care of myself. But now the people here have confined him inside his house! He is unable to even help me now!"

Dipke used the hashtag 'just saying' for his one line post.

Another X handle posted a meme showing Trump entering a room in which Prime Minister Modi is waiting. The caption read, "Bro, give me Gyanesh."