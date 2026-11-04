Cabinet approves extension, strengthening of 850 fast-track courts for rape, child abuse cases

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension and strengthening of 850 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs), including exclusive courts dealing with offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, to expedite trials in rape and child abuse cases.

Announcing the decision, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government was committed to taking firm action against crimes targeting women and children.

He said the decision was part of the government's efforts to ensure the effective implementation of existing laws and introduce new legislation to deal with such offences.

The Centrally Sponsored Scheme for establishing FTSCs, including exclusive POCSO courts (ePOCSO), was launched in October 2019 following the enactment of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2018, and a Supreme Court order.

The specialised courts are intended to ensure time-bound trials and the disposal of pending cases involving rape and offences under the POCSO Act, 2012.

(With inputs from PTI)