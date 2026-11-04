Centre proposes to strengthen microbial monitoring norms to meet WHO guidelines

NEW DELHI: The centre has proposed to revise the prescribed limits for microbial contamination in Grade A clean areas in accordance with the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.

The proposed amendment aims to address the existing differences between the microbial contamination limits prescribed under Schedule M of the Drugs Rule, 1945, and the corresponding WHO requirements for Grade A areas.

The proposal will help in bringing India's regulatory provisions in line with internationally recognised standards.

Grade A areas are critical zones in sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing, where exposed products, containers and sterilised components are handled.

Maintaining stringent microbial control in these areas is essential to ensuring the quality and safety of sterile pharmaceutical products, the Union Health Ministry officials said.