Chhattisgarh to launch state-wide campaign against illegal infiltrators, sharp focus on Bangladeshi nationals

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government will launch a stringent, state-wide intensive inspection campaign to identify and deport illegal foreign nationals and undocumented infiltrators residing in the state. The special two-month drive will run from November 15, 2026, to January 15, 2027.
Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma issued comprehensive directives to track, monitor, and curb illegal migration networks.
The campaign aims at detecting, tracking, and deporting infiltrators, with a sharp focus on illegal Bangladeshi nationals.
The state administration is pairing end-to-end operational surveillance with specialised training modules for nodal law enforcement officers across every district, systematically transitioning from routine interception to deep, micro-level intelligence gathering.
The intensive enforcement push not only zeroes in on identifying foreign nationals lacking legitimate status but also targets the root logistical supply chains—instituting rigorous verification sweeps across industrial corridors, labor contractors, and transit junctions while actively dismantling the illicit facilitator syndicates responsible for harbouring infiltrators and churning out fraudulent identity credentials.
Reiterating that "India cannot be allowed to turn into an inn (dharmashala)," Sharma emphasised that prolonged residence alone does not constitute proof of Indian citizenship. He noted that common identification cards—such as ration cards, PAN cards, or identity cards—cannot be treated as conclusive evidence of citizenship. Verification of suspected individuals must strictly adhere to statutory standards and guidelines framed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, with detailed records being prepared for undocumented migrants, particularly those from Bangladesh, the minister added.
The upcoming campaign will focus heavily on industrial zones, construction sites, cottage and jaggery manufacturing units, rental accommodations, hotels, and lodges. The Deputy Chief Minister cautioned contractors and business operators against employing undocumented foreign nationals for cheap labor, directing authorities to map and inspect hotspots in industrial hubs such as Raipur, Korba, and Raigarh.
Under the action plan, local governance bodies—including Gram Sabhas in rural areas and municipal ward councillors in urban pockets—will be engaged to flag suspicious individuals. Street vendors and itinerant workers arriving from outside the state will also be required to register with the respective Superintendent of Police (SP) offices before commencing work.
To strengthen inter-district intelligence sharing, the state will deploy dedicated software to maintain records of suspected persons, investigations, and document verifications. Furthermore, law enforcement will rigorously probe facilitators involved in forging passports, identity credentials, and related records, coordinating with central authorities to deactivate fraudulent credentials and hold accountable the customer service points involved.