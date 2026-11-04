Chhattisgarh to launch state-wide campaign against illegal infiltrators, sharp focus on Bangladeshi nationals

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government will launch a stringent, state-wide intensive inspection campaign to identify and deport illegal foreign nationals and undocumented infiltrators residing in the state. The special two-month drive will run from November 15, 2026, to January 15, 2027.

Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma issued comprehensive directives to track, monitor, and curb illegal migration networks.

The campaign aims at detecting, tracking, and deporting infiltrators, with a sharp focus on illegal Bangladeshi nationals.

The state administration is pairing end-to-end operational surveillance with specialised training modules for nodal law enforcement officers across every district, systematically transitioning from routine interception to deep, micro-level intelligence gathering.

The intensive enforcement push not only zeroes in on identifying foreign nationals lacking legitimate status but also targets the root logistical supply chains—instituting rigorous verification sweeps across industrial corridors, labor contractors, and transit junctions while actively dismantling the illicit facilitator syndicates responsible for harbouring infiltrators and churning out fraudulent identity credentials.