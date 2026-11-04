Derogatory online remarks on Prophet: Chhattisgarh HC steps in over 'police inaction' in Raipur FIR

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh High Court issued a notice to Kolkata-based respondent Naziya Elahi Khan and directed the State government to verify and apprise the court of the specific steps taken pursuant to an FIR registered in Raipur over alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Narendra Kumar Vyas and Justice Sudhir Kumar issued the directions while hearing a criminal writ petition filed by Raipur resident Mohammed Bilal, who alleged police inaction following the lodging of the case.

The court ordered the issuance of notice to respondent Naziya Elahi Khan and listed the matter for further hearing on December 7, 2026.

"In the meantime, the State is directed to verify the steps taken pursuant to the FIR dated 29.06.2026, registered at Police Station Civil Lines, Raipur Commissionerate, and apprise this Court accordingly," the Bench ordered.

The matter stems from an FIR registered under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Civil Lines Police Station in Raipur.

The petitioner, who serves as the National In-charge of the Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat Action Trust (TNRAT), lodged a written complaint on June 23, 2026, alleging that offensive and derogatory statements regarding Prophet Mohammed had been circulated on social media via an Instagram account, severely hurting the religious sentiments of the Muslim community.