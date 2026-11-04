ED raids AAP MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora's residence in Moga

CHANDIGARH: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided both residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and the party's Punjab women wing president, Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora in Moga ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The ED action comes at a politically significant time, as the AAP has already announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. Arora has been fielded again from the Moga constituency in the party's initial list of 40 candidates.

According to the information, ED officials reached the two residential premises and began their search operations. The legislator was at home when the ED team arrived around 6 am and was being questioned by officials during the course of the action. Security personnel have been deployed outside both properties to maintain order while the searches are underway. Neither the ED nor the MLA's family had issued a statement so far detailing the scope or findings of the searches.

Sources close to the MLA alleged that the raid was aimed at pressuring her to join the BJP or the SAD, citing the case of Jalalabad MLA Raminder Singh Awla.

"Both the Akali Dal and the BJP do not have a potential candidate to field from Moga, either jointly or separately," alleged Jagdev Singh, a close associate of the MLA.

Senior Deputy Mayor of Moga, Rakesh Kumar Bajaj alleged that the raid was part of a pattern of pressure building over the past five to seven days against the MLA ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.