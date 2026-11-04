Four bodies recovered from Kedar Tal trekking route in Uttarkashi; search continues for missing trekkers

DEHRADUN: Rescue teams have recovered four bodies from the Kedar Tal trekking route in Uttarkashi, while the search continues for other missing trekkers and support staff. Three bodies were airlifted to the Matli helipad, officials said.

Tehsildar Bhatwari said two of the three people brought to Matli had been identified as sisters Vartika Verma, 28, and Deepika, 29, residents of Gayatri Puram in Lucknow's Vikas Nagar. The identity of the third person was yet to be established.

The fourth body has also been located and is being retrieved, officials said. The authorities have not specified how many people remain missing.

"Three bodies recovered during the search were brought to the Matli helipad by helicopter. One more body has been found and is being retrieved," said Arpan Yaduvanshi, Commandant of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

"Teams from the SDRF, the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, the Forest Department and other agencies are jointly searching the Kedar Tal area for those still missing," he said.