Haryana approves Rs 2,000-crore plan to build new infrastructure in 400 government schools by 2027

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said a plan worth over Rs 2,000 crore has been approved to strengthen infrastructure in government schools across the state. Under the plan, more than 400 government schools will be provided with new buildings by the end of December 2027.
He also directed that three-member committees be constituted in each zone of the Municipal Corporation areas of Gurugram and Manesar to inspect the cleanliness and maintenance of public toilets and submit their reports within a month.
The government is committed to providing students with a better learning environment and modern facilities, Saini said while hearing a complaint related to the renovation of a school building during a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee in Gurugram.
A total of 15 complaints were taken up during the meeting, of which the Chief Minister disposed of 11 on the spot, while directing that the remaining four cases be kept pending until the next meeting. He instructed the officials concerned to submit status reports on the action taken in these cases at the next meeting. Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, Pataudi MLA Bimla Chaudhary, Sohna MLA Tejpal Tanwar and Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma were also present.
Saini said resolving public grievances on priority and ensuring the delivery of better, accessible and quality services within stipulated timelines were the collective responsibility of all officers and employees. The government is committed to taking every citizen's grievance seriously and ensuring its prompt and effective redressal, he added.
While hearing a complaint related to the Municipal Council Pataudi-Jatauli Mandi area, Saini took serious note of the wrongful creation of property IDs in violation of prescribed rules and procedures.
The inquiry revealed that the then Building Inspector and Municipal Engineer had created property IDs without obtaining prior approval from the competent authority and without following the prescribed procedure.
Taking a serious view of the negligence in the discharge of their duties, he directed that 50 per cent of the salaries of both officials be deducted for three months, chargesheets be issued against them and they be transferred outside Haryana's NCR districts.
He said negligence in government work and disregard for rules would not be tolerated. Ensuring accountability of officials in matters affecting public interest was essential, he added.
Taking cognisance of complaints regarding the cleanliness and maintenance of public toilets in the Municipal Corporation areas of Gurugram and Manesar, Saini ordered an inspection.
He directed that three-member committees be constituted in each zone through the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee, with each committee including one government official.
These committees will inspect the condition and cleanliness of public toilets across the six zones of the Municipal Corporation Gurugram and the two zones of the Municipal Corporation Manesar and submit their reports within one month.
Based on the inspection reports, appropriate arrangements will be made to ensure better maintenance and regular cleaning of public toilets in the future.
Saini also took serious note of a complaint regarding misbehaviour by a Patwari of the Municipal Corporation Gurugram while hearing a citizen's grievance during the meeting. After the matter of misbehaviour with the complainant came to light, the Chief Minister directed the immediate suspension of the Patwari concerned.
He said treating citizens with dignity and respect was the responsibility of every officer and employee. Misbehaviour with people visiting government offices for their work or disregard for their grievances would not be tolerated under any circumstances.
Saini also took serious note of a complaint concerning negligence in road restoration work and failure to execute the work in accordance with prescribed standards.
He directed that one month's salary of the Executive Engineer concerned of the Public Works Department be deducted.
Saini said special attention must be paid to the quality and timely completion of road construction and restoration works. Negligence of any kind in development works would not be acceptable. He directed officials to ensure regular monitoring of development projects.