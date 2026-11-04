Haryana approves Rs 2,000-crore plan to build new infrastructure in 400 government schools by 2027

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said a plan worth over Rs 2,000 crore has been approved to strengthen infrastructure in government schools across the state. Under the plan, more than 400 government schools will be provided with new buildings by the end of December 2027.

He also directed that three-member committees be constituted in each zone of the Municipal Corporation areas of Gurugram and Manesar to inspect the cleanliness and maintenance of public toilets and submit their reports within a month.

The government is committed to providing students with a better learning environment and modern facilities, Saini said while hearing a complaint related to the renovation of a school building during a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee in Gurugram.

A total of 15 complaints were taken up during the meeting, of which the Chief Minister disposed of 11 on the spot, while directing that the remaining four cases be kept pending until the next meeting. He instructed the officials concerned to submit status reports on the action taken in these cases at the next meeting. Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, Pataudi MLA Bimla Chaudhary, Sohna MLA Tejpal Tanwar and Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma were also present.

Saini said resolving public grievances on priority and ensuring the delivery of better, accessible and quality services within stipulated timelines were the collective responsibility of all officers and employees. The government is committed to taking every citizen's grievance seriously and ensuring its prompt and effective redressal, he added.

While hearing a complaint related to the Municipal Council Pataudi-Jatauli Mandi area, Saini took serious note of the wrongful creation of property IDs in violation of prescribed rules and procedures.