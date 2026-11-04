Jharkhand plans mother-tongue-based education, spoken English training for school students

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government is planning to introduce mother-tongue-based education in schools while ensuring that students develop proficiency in spoken English before completing Class 12. A draft of the proposed Jharkhand State Language Education Policy has been prepared to promote multilingual learning and bridge the gap between the languages children speak at home and those used in classrooms.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, while reviewing the draft at the Jharkhand Secretariat on Wednesday, directed officials to ensure that the policy reflects the state's linguistic, cultural and social diversity.

Observing that children generally communicate in their mother tongues or local languages at home and within their communities, the Chief Minister said that using Hindi or English as the primary medium of instruction often creates a linguistic gap in classrooms. This should not affect children's understanding, self-expression or learning abilities, particularly during the early years of education, he said.

Soren directed officials to frame the policy on the principle of additive multilingualism, under which additional languages are introduced without replacing a child's mother tongue.

"Education policy should be based on the principle of 'additive multilingualism'. Under this, arrangements should be made for students to receive instruction by adding a second and third language without removing the first language," Soren said. He suggested that the mother tongue, Hindi and English should complement one another in the education system.