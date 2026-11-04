Looking for an alternative to 'Godi'? Tharoor has a word for you

In his post, Tharoor said, "For those tired of describing people as 'andhbhakts', 'godi', 'paid followers' and the like, an acceptable alternative?"

He had taken a dig at the government by posting the word.

"Word of our era! I think our ruling party has spawned a few of these in the last dozen years," he said.

Interestingly, words like "andhbhakts" and "godi media" are often used by the government's critics to describe the BJP's hardcore supporters and a section of the media which they claim pushes the government's narratives.

The author-politician-wordsmith has often left social media users scurrying for their dictionaries to confirm whether such a word indeed exists.

Tharoor has also taken digs at the BJP government using rarely used words such as 'allodoxaphobia', which he explained as an irrational fear of opinions.

In the past, he has also stumped people with words such as 'farrago' and 'troglodyte.' While 'farrago' means a confused mixture, a 'troglodyte' means a person regarded as being deliberately ignorant or old-fashioned.

(With Inputs From PTI)